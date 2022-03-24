NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dealing drugs in public, subway turnstile jumping, drinking on the streets, and dice games — these are the types of illegal activities that Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD say lead to more violent crimes that hurt or kill innocent New Yorkers.

So the city’s new police commissioner ordered officers to crack down on so-called quality-of-life crimes. In recent years, officers were directed to not focus on such crimes.

While officials insist the new Quality-of-Life Enforcement Initiative is not a return to stop-and-frisk policing tactics, the Legal Aid Society and other advocacy groups warn it closely resembles Giuliani-era broken windows policing.

“Broken windows policing has long been discredited for furthering mistrust between the police and the communities we serve, and this rebranded version will yield those same results, with the same disparate enforcement,” Jennvine Wong, staff attorney with the Cop Accountability Project at The Legal Aid Society, said. “This is a botched opportunity for Mayor Adams to address the root cause of crime – poverty and a lack of robust services – and this plan will set our entire city back decades.”

However, city officials believe the initiative, coupled with newly deployed Neighborhood Safety Teams, which focus on reducing gun violence, will stifle crime.

The first wave of enforcement will target the Bronx and Brooklyn, specifically Brownsville, East New York and Cypress Hills. Seventeen of the NYPD’s 77 police precincts account for nearly half of the city’s total shootings.