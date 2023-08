BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The West Indian Day Parade, one of the biggest displays of Caribbean culture in New York, is set to step off in Brooklyn on Monday.

The event is expected to draw large crowds this year. Police have an extensive plan in place to keep paradegoers safe, allowing them to focus on the traditions, the food, and the fun.

PIX11 News reporter Nicole Johnson has a closer look at the NYPD’s security preparations.