FILE – Eric Adams with NYPD police officers on July 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD directed police officers not to stand around in groups and chat, according to an update to the Patrol Guide.

The change is meant “to enhance operational efficiency and officer safety.” Patrol supervisors were also told to “ensure” the new order is followed.

“ Do not congregate, or engage in unnecessary conversation, with other members of the service while on post, absent police necessity,” the order reads.

Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, said the order was not needed.

“Pretty soon there won’t be enough cops left to congregate anywhere in the city, because these miserable working conditions and the low pay are forcing them to quit in droves,” he said.

The move comes after Eric Adams was shown on video critiquing officer deployment in a quiet area.

“How about scattering out, so we ensure safety and deploy personnel? We have not been deploying our personnel correctly,” he said, according to City and State NY reporter Jeff Coltin.

In April, Adams said he doesn’t want to see officers on their phones.

“We are going to start taking very aggressive actions to make sure police are patrolling our subway system and and not patrolling their iPhones,” Adams previously said.