BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two officers saved a man who fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn on Tuesday, video shows.

Officers Garcia and Mohan were inspecting the Carroll Street subway station in Brooklyn when they saw a man fall onto the tracks, police said.

They quickly made their way to help the man, the video shows. One of the officers jumped onto the tracks to help push the man onto the subway platform. The man was taken to a hospital and was expected to be OK, police said.

The video was captured on NYPD body-worn cameras and posted to X on Wednesday.

This is the second time in the past few months that Officers Garcia and Mohan have saved the day.

In October, the officers rescued a woman who was clinging to a pier in the Gowanus Canal. She was trapped underneath and couldn’t climb out, according to the NYPD. She was taken to a local hospital and was expected to recover, police said at the time.

