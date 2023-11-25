MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Officers saved 21 kittens left in a freezing car on Saturday morning, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 5 a.m. and found a parked car located on East 63 Street and First Avenue. An Emergency Services Unit was able to get into the locked vehicle and discovered multiple kittens inside, officials said.

The little furballs were transported to Animal Care Centers of New York City.

“Cold cats left in a car overnight [are] rescued,” read one post on the NYPD’s 19th Precinct’s X (formerly known as Twitter.) “With freezing temperatures, our cops acted fast, and with the help of our Emergency Services Unit, freed the 21 felines and transported them to @NYACC.”

In one video that accompanied the post, you can hear the cats meowing and one officer calls them “cute.”

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

All kittens were in good health, officials stated.

