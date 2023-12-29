BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — When danger is near, two Brooklyn cops never seem to be far away.

The partners made two life-or-death saves over the past few months.

First, a woman ended up trapped under a pier, and this week when a man suffered a dizzy spell and fell onto the subway tracks.

One look at their body cam video, it may seem like officers Desmond Mohan and Kenly Garcia are always running to rescue someone in trouble. They will tell you; it is all in a day’s work, “that’s what we signed up for,” Garcia said.

Mohan and Garcia have been partners at Brooklyn’s 76 precinct since 2021.

In the last two months, they have made two critical saves.

Most recently, this past Tuesday. A 50-year-old man said he felt dizzy and stumbled onto the subway tracks at Carroll Street station. Fortunately, the duo was there to scoop him up to safety.

“We sprung into action and ran over to him. My partner jumped on the transit bed and lifted him up by his legs,” explained Mohan.

As medics took him to the hospital the cops could not help but wonder, ‘Imagine if this was rush hour? That would have been way worse!” the officers were overheard saying on their cameras.

Two months ago, it was a similar dash toward danger. Only this time at Red Hook pier. A 20-year-old woman somehow ended up in the water, “basically holding the beam partially submerged. I held onto her until harbor [unit] came,” Garcia recalled. With the help of the NYPD Harbor Unit, she was saved.

“Right place right time. I am glad we were there,” Garcia said. Mohan added, “It’s not just us but thousands of cops every day do the same thing.”