NEW YORK (PIX11) — Atlanta police have arrested a woman who is accused of trying to burn down the birthplace of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta.

A police report says officers arrested the 26-year-old woman after responding to a report of vandalism in process at the two-story home in the Auburn Avenue Historic District early Thursday evening.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows the woman had poured gasoline on the property before people at the site stopped her, including two brothers who are retired NYPD officers.

“To be able to go out there and make a collar with my little brother was great,” Kenny Dodson said.

Kenny and Axel Dodson were visiting their father this week when the retired cops found themselves thrust back on the job.

“The day before, my father asked, ‘do you miss the job?’ I said yea, I miss the adrenaline rush,” the elder Dodson brother recalled.

Zack Kempf was also visiting the museum from Utah.

“She seemed obviously not in a normal state of mind, but not aggressive or violent,” Kempf told PIX11 News.

The Salt Lake City filmmaker flagged down the Dodsons while calling Atlanta police.

“We look at each other and said, ‘let’s go get her!'” Axel Dodson said about the pursuit.

He retrained her until officers arrived, while his brother secured the scene.

“I knew [Axel] had her, but I didn’t want anyone running up behind us,” Dodson said as a crowd began to form.

Laneisha Henderson of Florida was arrested on charges of second-degree attempted arson and interference with government property.

“We were almost like Batman and Robin. Did what we had to do and left,” Dodson joked.

The brothers will be back with the NYPD on Saturday morning, honored during a ceremony at One Police Plaza.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press