2 NYPD officers shot in Bronx on night before Thanksgiving, suspect in custody: NYPD

BELMONT, the Bronx — Two NYPD officers were shot in the Bronx on Wednesday evening, officials said.

A suspect was taken into custody and hospitalized, an NYPD spokesman said.

The shooting happened near Beaumont Avenue and 187th Street in the Bronx. A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

The details surrounding the shooting were not yet clear.

Police officials advised people to avoid the area due to an emergency.

NYPD officials were set to share additional details later Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

