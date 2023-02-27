NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Rangers paid tribute to two other “Blueshirts” at Sunday’s game, honoring a pair of NYPD officers who helped guide schoolkids to safety during the deadly U-Haul rampage earlier this month in Brooklyn.

During a break in the action of the Madison Square Garden tilt against the Los Angeles Kings, Officers Hector Santini and Frank Ingebrethsen were gifted jerseys by Rangers alum Ron Greschner, to cheers from the crowd.

“When a man was driving a UHaul in a deadly rampage in Brooklyn on February 13th, Officers Santini & Ingebrethsen didn’t think twice about jumping into action, clearing dozens of elementary students playing in the streets,” the NYPD wrote in a tweet sharing a clip of the presentation.

Weng Sor is accused by authorities of getting behind the wheel of a U-Haul and hitting nine people — one of them fatally — along a seven-mile path of destruction through Dyker Heights, Bay Ridge, Sunset Park, and Red Hook. Sor, who is being held without bail while awaiting his next court appearance, faces a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, and assault. Sor’s son has said that the alleged killer suffers from mental illness and had not been taking his medication.

YiJie Ye, a single father of three teenagers, died after being struck by the U-Haul.