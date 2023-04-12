NEW YORK (PIX11) — The parents of Kawaski Trawick hope two NYPD officers will be fired after a departmental disciplinary trial that is set to begin next week.

Trawick’s mother, Ellen Trawick, rallied with supporters outside 1 Police Plaza Wednesday, saying, “Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis took Kawaski’s life in less than two minutes. 112 seconds.”

April 14, 2019, Trawick was locked out of his apartment in a Bronx supportive housing building and carrying a large pole. Police were called to the building as he roamed the hallways. By the time officers arrived, Trawick was back in his apartment.

Tensions escalated quickly as officers encountered Trawick in his apartment. He held a knife in his kitchen. First, officers tased him. Then Trawick was fatally shot.

The Bronx district attorney investigated and declined to bring criminal charges against the officers. However, the Civilian Complaint Review Board weighed in, saying the officers should face discipline within the NYPD.

Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association of New York City, told PIX11 News: “The case was thoroughly investigated by both the Bronx district attorney and the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division, which found no evidence of wrongdoing by these police officers. CCRB is not claiming it has any new evidence that would change those findings.”