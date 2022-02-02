Left: Fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora; Right: NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell presents Mora’s shield to his family after promoting him posthumously to detective first-grade at his funeral on Feb. 2, 2022. (NYPD; PIX11 News)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — During a moving funeral mass for fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora on Wednesday, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell honored the officer with a posthumous promotion.

Like she did at the funeral of his slain partner, Sewell announced Mora was being promoted to detective first-grade. This is the highest rank for a detective in the NYPD.

Sewell’s words were met with thunderous applause throughout St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The commissioner then stepped down and presented Mora’s new shield to his grieving family.

Thousands of officers from the NYPD and beyond gathered in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning for a final salute to the fallen hero, who was gunned down with his partner in Harlem in January.

Roman Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan presided over the service, while eulogies were given by Mayor Eric Adams, Mora’s older sister, cousin and more.

Just a day earlier, hundreds of uniformed officers, as well as ordinary citizens, filed into the cathedral for Mora’s public wake on Tuesday.

Mora, 27, and partner Detective Jason Rivera, 22, were fatally wounded Jan. 21 by a gunman who ambushed them in a hallway as they responded to a family dispute. Rivera’s funeral Mass was held last Friday, also at St. Patrick’s.

When the two officers responded to a domestic dispute involving 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil and his mother, authorities said McNeil swung open a bedroom door and opened fire with a 45-caliber pistol outfitted with a modified 40-round clip, hitting both officers in the head.

Rivera died that night, while Mora was pronounced dead at the hospital four days later.

Officer Mora continued to save lives even after his death, donating his organs to save five people who desperately needed them, according to LiveOnNY.

Watch Officer Mora’s funeral service in full:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.