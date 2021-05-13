NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn released from hospital

BROOKLYN — An NYPD officer who was shot three times during a shootout with a suspect in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood Wednesday night received a hero’s greeting upon departing Kings County Hospital Thursday afternoon.

It was a sea of blue saluting Officer Brian McGurran as he left the hospital to applause and cheers.

NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison credits both McGurran’s bulletproof vest and good police work with saving the officer’s life.

“This is heroism at its finest,” Harrison said. “This is a police officer going into danger and challenging individuals that carry illegal firearms. That is the NYC Police Department at it’s finest.”

Police Officer Brian McGurran is heading home from Kings County Hospital in good spirits after being shot three times late last night. pic.twitter.com/9YuuffHHcD — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDChiefOfDept) May 13, 2021

McGurran, a 4-year veteran of the NYPD, and other officers were in a shootout with Boyce Hayward late Wednesday night. The wild scene unfolded on Macon Street and Howard Avenue, as bullets riddled an innocent bystander’s car. McGurran was shot three times — once each in his vest, leg and buttocks.

Two officers and a sergeant on patrol in an unmarked car responded just after 11 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Madison Street and Broadway in Bushwick, Commissioner Dermot Shea said at an overnight press conference.

The cops found a white SUV crashed into a utility pole with three men inside, one who had been fatally shot, one wounded and another unhurt, officials said.

According to police, it’s believed the gunman walked up to the SUV, opened fire on the suspected gang members inside and fled the scene.

Hayward, 26, was also shot. Police say he’s a known gang member with several arrests on his record including robbery, drugs and weapons possessions.