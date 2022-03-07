MORRISANIA, the Bronx — An NYPD officer shot a driver who allegedly drove his vehicle toward police in the Bronx Sunday night, officials said.

Police on patrol in Morrisania tried to pull over the driver of a Jeep SUV after they watched the vehicle run several red lights, according to the NYPD. The Jeep stopped near Boston Road and East 165th Street and multiple unmarked police vehicles with their sirens on surrounded it.

However, when the officers got out of their vehicles, the Jeep backed up and drove toward an officer, police said. One of the officers opened fire on the vehicle, striking the driver.

The driver was taken to a hospital. Police described his condition early Monday morning as critical but stable.

Three other people in the SUV were taken to the 42nd Precinct after the shooting for questioning, police said. No charges have been filed, as of Monday morning.

Two officers were taken to a hospital for evaluation. Body camera footage from the officers was being reviewed.