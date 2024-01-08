NEW YORK (PIX11) – An NYPD officer was killed in a single-car crash on Long Island while driving to work on Sunday, according to the NYC Police Benevolent Association.

Clifford Saintvil, 32, was driving on the Southern State Parkway near exit 13 in Valley Stream around 7:15 a.m. when his car left the roadway on the right shoulder and struck a tree, according to state police.

Saintvil, of Shirley, was pronounced dead at a hospital, state police said.

Saintvil worked in the 113th Precinct in Queens, according to the PBA.

“We thank the NCPD, NYS Troopers, Mineola Fire Department and the entire staff of NYU Langone Hospital for their efforts on behalf of our brother and his fellow police officers who came to pay their respects,” the PBA wrote in an Instagram post.

