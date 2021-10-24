NYPD officer hit by metal barricade after impaired motorcyclist plows through Manhattan checkpoint: police

Police on the scene after an officer was hit by a metal barricade at a motorcycle checkpoint on Oct. 23, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — An unlicensed and impaired motorcyclist drove through a police barricade, which struck an officer, on the Lower East Side Saturday night, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on the corner of Delancey and Suffolk streets.

The NYPD was conducting a motorcycle checkpoint at the end of the Williamsburg Bridge when the suspect wouldn’t stop, police said. Instead, he drove through the metal barricade, which ricocheted into the officer, according to authorities.

The officer suffered a cut to the leg and was treated at a hospital, police said.

Police arrested the driver, identified as Manhattan resident Brian Weldon, 36, and charged him with two counts of assault, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving while unlicensed, failure to obey officer, refusal to take a breath test, and obstruction of governmental administration.