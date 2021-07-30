Ayden Paredes, son of NYPD officer Mark Paredes, is a leukemia patient in need of a blood stem cell/marrow transplant to save his life. (New York Blood Center/AP Photo)

NEW YORK — A series of blood drives will take place around New York and New Jersey in August with the goal of finding a matching donor who could save the life of a 4-year-old boy with leukemia.

The New York Blood Center has teamed up with the Be The Match bone marrow registry for the special drives, in honor of Ayden Paredes, the young son of an NYPD officer.

For leukemia patients, a stem cell or bone marrow transplant is the best treatment option, and the only potential cure.

“We are extremely grateful to our community for all of their support,” Ayden’s father Mark Paredes said in a statement.

Because of the boy’s unique Hispanic heritage, which includes Colombian, Puerto Rican and Guatemalan, finding a matching donor has proved difficult, the New York Blood Center said.

While patients are more likely to match with someone of a similar ethnic background, nobody in Ayden’s family has been a match.

“If you have the time, please stop by one of the drives to get tested as a match,” the boy’s father said. “You could save my son’s life or that of someone who is also looking for a transplant.”

The two organizations are holding a series of drives where people can donate blood and complete a simple cheek swab to see if they are a match for Ayden, as well as join the bone marrow registry.

To join the registry, donors must be between the ages of 18 and 44.

See the full list of drives and events below:

NEW YORK

Monday, Aug. 2

FDNY Academy in Fort Totten Park – Bayside, NY

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

* This is a donor drive in partnership with the FDNY. This is not a blood drive.

Thursday, Aug. 5

NYPD 13th Precinct – Gramercy Park, Manhattan

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

NYPD Manhattan North 33rd Precinct – Washington Heights, Manhattan

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 9

St. Patrick’s Church/K of C – Glen Cove, NY

2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

NYC Health+Hospitas/Jacobi – Bronx, NY

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20

Brentwood Legion Ambulance – Brentwood, NY

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

BronxCare Health System – Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NEW JERSEY

Tuesday, Aug. 10 – Harrison Rec. & Comm. Center – Harrison, NJ

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Senior Community Center at Story Court – Bayonne, NJ

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Rockaway Townsquare Mall (Lord & Taylor Court) – Rockaway, NJ

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For those who cannot make the above drives and are still interested in donating or joining the registry, you can sign up here or text AYDEN to 61474.

You can also make an appointment to donate blood by calling 1-800-933-2566 or heading to this website.