NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Legal Aid Society filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against city officials and the NYPD over the illegal seizure and storage of DNA material by police from New Yorkers who are suspected of committing a crime, according to organization representatives.

There are 31,286 profiles in the NYPD’s DNA database, which includes children, according to the lawsuit. The suit was filed against the City of New York, the NYPD and the Officer of Chief Medical Examiner.

“Thousands of New Yorkers, most of whom are Black and brown, and many of whom have never been convicted of any crime, are illegally in the city’s rogue DNA database, which treats people as suspects in every crime involving DNA,” Phil Desgranges, supervising attorney at The Legal Aid Society, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The suit slammed the way police allegedly collected the data. The city Law Department said they will review the suit.

“The NYPD’s troubling ruse – offering our clients a drink or a cigarette after hours in a precinct without food or water, and using it to surreptitiously collect their DNA – is wrong and illegal,” David Pollock, staff attorney at the organization’s DNA Unit, said.

The DNA collection and storage practices of city officials have been criticized by former and current OCME officials. Dr. Howard Baum, a former OCME official who helped build the database, submitted testimony before a 2020 City Council hearing and mentioned the self-regulated databank containing “database only” samples of people who are not accused of any crime.

“I tell them that a match alone these days does not mean a person is guilty of a crime. The more sensitive testing becomes, and the more people who are compared, the more potential there is for wrongful hits,” he wrote.

The Legal Aid Society also criticized the city’s alleged problematic track record in managing databases. In 2019, police kept a database of tens of thousands of juvenile fingerprints, including those not convicted of any crime, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Earlier this month, a woman whose DNA from a sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her on an unrelated charge planned to sue the city. The woman was linked to a burglary in late 2021 but a match came from DNA collected from her as part of a domestic violence and sexual assault case in 2016, according to District Attorney Chesa Boudin said.

“This is the ultimate betrayal and re-victimization at the hands of authorities and people that she sought help and protection from,” Adante Pointer, the woman’s attorney, said.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott established new guidelines to stop the use of victim DNA in unrelated investigations after receiving pressure from law enforcement, legal experts, legislators and advocates.