NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Police Foundation is putting a new spin on the Crime Stoppers truck.

For 40 years New Yorkers have seen the ads where the NYPD asks for the public help in looking for a fugitive on the run. Now the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers truck is getting a makeover with state-of-the-art technology.

The new truck has been fitted with an LED screen so police can display video of surveillance footage or an image taken of someone who may have committed a crime. It gives detectives another tool while fighting crime, and it’s all at their fingertips.

The Crime Stoppers program has been around for 40 years and has helped detectives crack some of the city’s most violent and notable cases. It helped solve the Baby Hope case from 1991, in which a 4-year-old girl was murdered, her body stuffed in a cooler and left near Henry Hudson Parkway. She had been starved and sexually assaulted. The case went cold for years until someone called the Crime Stoppers hotline and left a tip that her cousin had committed the gruesome crime.

Funding for the Crime Stoppers program comes from the police foundation. To date the foundation has paid out more than $3 million in reward money for information that leads to an arrest.

All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.