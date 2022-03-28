WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The number of transit riders keeps going up, and so are some crimes in the system.

Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD have deployed a new approach to handing issues from assaults and robberies to code of conduct violations and the homeless. MTA officials and social service crews have also partnered with the effort.

The new subway safety plan is now a month old. NYPD transit bureau chiefs present a briefing every month to transit officials at a committee meeting.

On Monday, Chief Jason Wilcox said the work is producing results and the department is regularly reviewing the plans. Areas with encampments in the subway, for example, are getting follow up visits.

“We’ve implemented a system of review for the next day. The patrol supervisor goes back to that location to make sure it’s been corrected and has not returned,” he said.

A new task force has begun work based at the Metropolitan Avenue subway stop.

“It’s a multi-faceted unit to address homeless and quality of life. They’ll be an asset to all the districts when they see persistent problems. The goal with the homeless is always support, service [and] shelter,” he said.

Statistics show a 73% increase major felonies, mainly robberies, as compared to 2021 and a 96% increase in arrests. Chief Wilcox said, for perspective, the numbers are actually below pre-pandemic levels.

Each month, officers write thousands of tickets for smoking, drinking, blocking a seat, and theft of services, or turnstile jumping. The chief said that focus will continue.

MTA Commissioner David Jones suggested violators be required to watch a public safety video instead of paying a fine.

“I’m trying to figure out a way to sort out people who are doing this out of economic problems, and those just flaunting,” he said.

The New York Civil Liberties Union is monitoring developments.

“We always have a crisis. There’s a policing deployment response. We need follow up with services. We need the connection to services,” said NYCLU Lawyer Beth Haroules.

Transit officers now ride trains and are postponed on platforms. Other reviews are done from regular beat patrols including the stations in their tour.

Agencies report a couple hundred people have gone to shelters when services were offered.