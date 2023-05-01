NEW YORK (PIX11) — An NYPD officer who spent more than three decades in a coma after he was injured in a Brooklyn shooting died over the weekend, officials said.

“The NYPD mourns his loss and extends our continued support to his family & friends,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a tweet.

Det. Troy Patterson was off-duty when three criminals tried to rob him in Brooklyn in 1990, according to the Detectives’ Endowment Association. The officer was shot during the incident and spent 33 years in a coma. He passed away on Saturday, officials said.

“Detective Troy Patterson was a hero of New York City, who inspired hundreds of fellow Detectives to continue his courageous, important crime-fighting work. Troy’s legacy will forever be one of service and sacrifice,” the DEA said in a tweet.