NYPD ‘miracle baby’ celebrates 4th birthday

NEW YORK — Angelina Liu, often called the NYPD’s “miracle baby,” celebrated her fourth birthday on Sunday.

Angelina had a mermaid cake for her birthday. She also wore a princess dress. Members of the NYPD Blue Knights,a motorcycle group, stopped by the party.

Pei Xia Liu gave birth to Angelina two and a half years after her husband, Wenjian Liu, was slain. The killer took a bus to New York City from Baltimore, then shot Wenjian Liu and his partner, Rafael Ramos, as they sat in their patrol car on Dec. 20, 2014.

“Today we celebrated the fourth birthday of my miracle baby, Angelina Liu. I know her Daddy, hero NYPD Detective Wenjian Liu was smiling down on her today,” Pei Xia Liu said. “Words cannot express how grateful I am to the NYPD, and the Blue Knights who joined my closest and dearest friends and family today to celebrate. I love you all and Angelina and I are eternally grateful for your love and support.”

Angelina Liu (Family handout)

Angelina Liu with NYPD Blue Knights (Family Handout)

Angelina Liu (Family Handout)

Wenjian and Pei Xia Liu had only been married three months at the time of the shooting. The grieving widow asked doctors to preserve her late husband’s sperm.

Nearly two years later, she prepped for InVitro Fertilization. The procedure worked the first time. Angelina Liu was born on July 25, 2017.

Wishing a very happy 4️⃣th birthday to Angelina Liu, daughter of Sanny and fallen @NYPD79Pct hero Detective Wenjian Liu. #neverforget our #fallenfinest#fidelisadmortem pic.twitter.com/uwWfL7SKE8 — Commissioner Ganley (@NYPDdcer) July 25, 2021