NYPD members to participate in Tunnel to Towers run

Thousands are expected to participate in the Tunnel to Towers Run/Walk in Lower Manhattan Sunday.

The annual event symbolizes the final steps of Firefighter Stephen Siller and pays homage to the 343 FDNY firefighters, 71 law enforcement officers and thousands of civilians who lost their lives on Sept. 11.

Those participating in the run will raise funds for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Among the runners is the NYPD Finest Crew. Members Chief Martine Materasso, Inspector Caroline Roe and Detective Holger Diaz spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the run, how many members are part of their team and what inspired them to run this year.

To donate, click here