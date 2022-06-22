MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The original plan for the NYPD’s solo subway patrols was to have one officer at the front of the car and another at the back. Eventually, they would meet in the middle.

But after an incident Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams said they need to change the plan. During an incident at a Brooklyn subway station, an unruly man attempted to grab an officer’s service weapon, police said.

That suspect was eventually subdued and arrested, police said.

“We immediately said we have to adjust,” Adams said. “We’re not going to be so rigid that we’re not going to adjust to accomplish the task that we need.”

So, Adams said the patrols will continue, but the officers have to see one another the whole time.

Detective Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo, however, said he believes solo patrols don’t make common sense. It’s a sentiment shared by Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch. Both men spoke with Adams on the phone in the wake of the attack.

“It’s not safe, it’s not practical [and] it puts our members in jeopardy,” DiGiacomo said.

The MTA has also taken its own measures to amp up safety underground. In the last six weeks, they installed 200 hidden surveillance cameras on 100 train cars.