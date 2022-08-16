OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) – As Bronx residents Alex and Vanessa took their young son to the park for a Tuesday evening stroll in the Olinville section, they each offered a different take on the NYPD’s recent efforts to get more illegal guns off the streets.

“It’s actually a nice neighborhood. I think it’s going to keep improving every day,” Alex said.

Vanessa said she hasn’t heard a lot of gunshots, but she’s heard about incidents happening in the neighborhood, signaling that more work needs to be done to improve safety.

“I just haven’t been there at the moment. But I wouldn’t say that things have gotten better yet,” Vanessa said.

Against the backdrop of neighborhood safety concerns, the NYPD chose the Olinville neighborhood Tuesday afternoon to offer a progress report; a snapshot from last weekend, when the department recorded 42 gun busts citywide.

“It’s a harsh reminder of the staggering proliferation of guns that are flooding in our city,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey.

Nearly 40% of the cases occurred in the Bronx, officials said.

Maddrey said the department’s recently deployed NSTs – or Neighborhood Safety Teams – made more than half of the arrests. Those new teams are essentially the rebranded and retrained version of the NYPD’s former, highly-criticized plain clothes anti-crime units.

“Not only was the focus on training, the focus was to bring them out in front of the community. We wanted the people to know that the Neighborhood Safety Teams are their partners,” Maddrey said.

In only a few months, the Neighborhood Safety Teams have made more than 600 arrests, including more than 200 gun arrests, Maddrey said.

Jackie Rowe-Adams, founder of Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E., lost two sons to gun violence. She said any crackdown on gun violence must include a commitment from the community.

“If we continue to talk to our children and let them know you are killing each other. The police are not killing us. We are killing us,” Rowe-Adams said.