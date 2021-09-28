NYPD lieutenant on equity and inclusion unit accused of inappropriately touching officer

NEW YORK — A high-ranking NYPD officer assigned to the Office of Equity and Inclusion has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Last week, a female officer filed a complaint against her superior, Lt. Jose Briceno, alleging he made inappropriate statements about her appearance as well as touched her hips, shoulders and back, PIX11 has learned.

One day after receiving the complaint the NYPD took action and suspended Briceno.

“The current duty status of the uniformed member of service in question is suspended without pay. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing,” an NYPD spokesperson told PIX11.

Briceno has been with the NYPD for 17 years, and was assigned to the Office of Equity and Inclusion in 2019. The unit oversees the Equal Employment Opportunity Division within the department and Briceno worked as an integrity control officer.

Briceno was also stripped of his gun, pending the outcome of a full investigation by the department. He could also face criminal charges depending on the results of the department’s investigation.

The union that represents NYPD lieutenants declined to comment about the allegations.