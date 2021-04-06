NYPD launches recruitment campaign in effort to increase officer diversity

As part of a push to increase diversity in the NYPD, the department is making a push to attract recruits for the police exam offered in June.

Black residents make up about 25 percent of New York City’s population, but they’re only about 15.2% of the police force, according to the department’s figures.

“There’s still a lot of work that we can do in diversifying and in particular African-Americans and in real particular African- American males,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “That is one segment that has been problematic for us.”

High-ranking Black cops, including the NYPD’s number two person, First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker, spoke up about their experiences. He acknowledged recruiting challenges were similar in some ways when he joined the department.

“I did not like cops. I didn’t hate cops but I didn’t like ‘em I grew up in the 60’s,” Tucker said.

He realized I could make a difference from inside the department.

“In my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined that I’d end up in this position,” Tucker said.

There’s a three-week period to register for the June NYPD exam. The registration period runs from April 7-27. Applicants must be between 17 and 35 years of age.

There’s no obligation for people who pass the exam to join the department. Anyone who does want to pursue the job can expect to join the academy in the next few years as the department tries to add to its ranks.

If you’re interested, go to www.NYPDRECRUIT.com.