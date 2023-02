NEW YORK (PIX11) –The NYPD is launching an animal cruelty investigation in connection to the death of a domestic pigeon that was dyed pink.

The pigeon, which rescuers named “Flamingo,” was abandoned in Madison Square Park. Flamingo, unfortunately, died a week after it was discovered.

Experts think fumes from the dye may have killed the bird. Investigators believe the responsible party was using the bird for a gender reveal.