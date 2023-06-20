NEW YORK (PIX11) — An arrest has been made after a man was found fatally stabbed on a subway train on Saturday. The arrest comes after a rash of violence in the subway system recently.

Claude White, a 33-year-old homeless man, has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of Tavon Silver, 32, on Monday.

Silver was discovered on a southbound 4 train arriving at Union Square Station early Saturday morning with stab wounds, police said. Silver was also the victim of a hate crime last year, where he was stabbed on a train but later recovered. However, it seems that the two stabbings are not related, according to police.

But after this latest incident, he is one of six people killed in the city transit system this year. Additionally, a series of violent crimes struck New York City this past weekend.

In the first incident, two men got into a fight onboard a Manhattan-bound J train in Bedstuy Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said. The victim, in that case, was stabbed and rushed to a hospital but is in stable condition.

Police are also on the hunt for a man who slashed 3 separate women in random attacks in the system on Sunday.

One of the women, 19-year-old Bianchelly Diplan said she was slashed in the back of the thigh when leaving the 86th Street-Lexington Avenue station.

After the attack, the same suspect slashed a 48-year-old woman in the leg on the platform, police said. The suspect then got on a train heading to Brooklyn and slashed a 28-year-old woman. All three women are expected to recover.

Despite this recent spree, according to police, overall violent crime in the subway system is down about 8 percent compared to the same time last year.