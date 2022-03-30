NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 47-year-old man was stabbed in the arm on the platform of the uptown 2 train Wednesday as the rush hour began. No arrests have been made. It’s the latest case that focuses attention on the city’s efforts to fight crime in transit.

At Wednesday’s MTA Board meeting, agency officials reviewed their commitment to partner with the NYPD, which is responsible for law enforcement on the subway and in stations.

For a month, Mayor Eric Adams’ new subway safety plan has been in effect. He has repeatedly said change will take time, but NYPD statistics reveal the action.

Arrests are up 93% compared to last February. Thousands of tickets are being written for quality-of-life issues and code of conduct violations.