MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a suspect accused of slashing a 28-year-old man on a platform at the 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue subway station.

It happened just a small distance away from an incident at the 53rd Street and 5th Avenue stop. A woman was shoved into a moving subway train Wednesday, causing her to fall onto the tracks.

Subway surveillance video captured images of the suspect, and less than 24 hours after its release, Sabir Jones was arrested near Newark Penn Station. He was panhandling, according to authorities.

Jones allegedly punched a 26-year-old man in the fact just before the subway pushing, PIX11 News has learned.

Jones has been transferred to the U.S. Marshal’s Office and will eventually be brought back to New York to be arraigned.

