THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD on Tuesday identified two shooting suspects allegedly responsible for injuring four people, including two young Bronx boys, in a July 11 shooting outside St. James Park.

The suspects are 20-year-old Angel Hernandez and 16-year-old Mikel Taylor, the NYPD said.

Surveillance video released by officials shows two suspects on a scooter. One of the passengers then got off the scooter and fired into a crowd of people outside the park on East 193rd Street, the NYPD said.

A 6-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. The 6-year-old boy needed multiple operations. A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his back and a 23-year-old man was shot in his thigh, according to officials.

All four victims are recovering from injuries.

This story comprises reporting by PIX11 News reporters Nicole Johnson, Finn Hoogensen, and Eileen Lehpamer.