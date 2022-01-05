NYPD identify woman killed in city’s first homicide of 2022

NEW YORK — The NYPD identified the victim killed the evening of Jan. 1 on Wednesday.

A woman was stabbed to death in Queens on Saturday — the first homicide reported in New York City this year, according to the NYPD.

The 41-year-old woman, Shwesin Nyuntwai, was found with multiple stab wounds on a sidewalk near 23rd Street and Broadway about 8:35 p.m. Jan. 1. EMS took her to a hospital nearby, where she was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

No arrests had been made. Nyuntwai was the first documented homicide victim of 2022.

