NEW YORK (PIX11) — Building a safer community is the goal and it starts with putting young people on the right path to success. Every summer the New York City Police Foundation works with the Department of Youth and Community Development to provide students ages 16 to 24 with summer employment.

For the last four years, they have hosted a career fair. This year it is bigger than ever before with more than 800 teens and young adults in attendance, including individuals with disabilities.

But it’s not just about getting a job with NYPD. The career fair is also geared toward exposing young people to a variety of resources, employment and training opportunities with corporate sponsors.

Exposing the youngsters to different career opportunities are building blocks needed to help flourish.