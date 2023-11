MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD got into the giving spirit Monday by handing out turkeys to families at One Police Plaza.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban was joined by other members of the force to give away the turkeys.

The NYPD holds a turkey giveaway annually ahead of Thanksgiving.

