NEW YORK (PIX11) — The total number of shootings and murders in New York City continues to drop this year, according to police data.

However, an incident on Monday evening illustrated the brazen nature of many gun crimes. Two gunmen fired shots near a crowd along Redfern Avenue near Beach 12th Street in Far Rockaway, Queens, at around 6:30 p.m., video from police showed. Jabeon Bivins, 24, was shot in the head and died at the scene, authorities said.

Police on Tuesday announced a three-day dragnet that rounded up 57 people and 46 illegal guns across New York City just this past weekend. Nearly half of them were in the Bronx.

“It’s a hostile reminder of the staggering proliferation of guns that are flooding in our city,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said.

According to the NYPD’s latest numbers, shootings and murders are down by double digits so far this year. However, total crime across the city is up, driven in large part by robberies and assaults.

With that in mind, the city continues to arrest repeat offenders. One of the suspects, who was arrested after a traffic stop for a broken headlight, was reported to have 11 prior arrests, three of which are related to illegal guns.