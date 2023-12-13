NEW YORK (PIX11) – The NYPD’s high-tech forensic lab is home to some of the most notorious weapons used in high-profile cases in New York City.

The .44 caliber used by serial killer David Berkowitz, known as the “Son of Sam,” is on display there. Berkowitz went on a shooting rampage in the 1970s. The gun was taken from Berkowitz after his arrest.

PIX11 News got an inside look at the private room where not only the “Son of Sam” gun is stored but also a rocket launcher fired at the United Nations decades ago and the gun used to kill music icon John Lennon.

“We have submachine guns, some of the larger handguns and military rifles,” said NYPD Capt. Matthew Strong.

Strong said none of the high-profile weapons are really any different than those used in everyday street crime.

“It’s not the guns themselves that are significant, it’s how they affect the people they affect,” Strong said.

All of the weapons are part of New York City’s infamous crime history. They are sometimes used as a resource or learning tool.

“The high-profile cases make the news. They definitely draw the public eye to the problem, but the problem is not a high-profile problem, it’s an everyday problem for many people,” Strong said.