BROOKLYN (PIX11)–Dramatic video shows NYPD divers rescuing a stranded jet skier in Jamaica Bay Wednesday morning.

Divers from the NYPD’s Air Sea Rescue team pulled the 48-year-old man from the water after his jet ski overturned at around 8 a.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The man was airlifted to safety and refused medical attention, police said.

The NYPD tweeted a video of the rescue showing the man clinging to the jet ski before two divers come to his aid.

“Our rescue divers quickly made contact and safely hoisted the uninjured victim on board,” the tweet said.