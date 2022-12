QUEENS (PIX11) — An NYPD detective fell from 20 feet from a helicopter in Queens on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

He was at the police academy for a training exercise with the Emergency Services Unit, police said. He fell around 12:15 p.m. and was then airlifted to a hospital.

The detective was conscious after his fall, officials said. He suffered a fracture to his leg.

It’s unclear how the detective fell. Officials do not know if he was strapped in.