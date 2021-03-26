NYPD detective arrested, charged with sexually abusing young girls: sources

An NYPD detective accused of sexually abusing two young girls to whom he is related was arrested Thursday, according to sources.

Police said Franco Johnson, 42, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Thursday morning and faces charges of sexual abuse, sexual conduct against a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Law enforcement sources told PIX11 Johnson is related to the two girls; their ages or relationship to Johnson were not disclosed.

Johnson was off-duty at the time of his Bronx arrest, police said.

