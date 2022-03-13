NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City and in the nation’s capital launched a joint investigation Sunday into a series of attacks on homeless individuals.

Shootings in the District of Columbia and in NYC are believed to have been committed by the same individual, police said. Officers are also working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on the investigation.

The attacks in DC happened first. On March 3, a man suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds, police said. Several days later on March 8, another man suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police and firefighters responded on March 9 to a tent fire. They found human remains inside. An autopsy found the man had been stabbed and shot before his death.

On Saturday in New York, a 38-year-old homeless man was shot as he slept in Manhattan. Another homeless man was fatally shot in the head nearby.

“Our homeless population is one of our most vulnerable and an individual praying on them as they sleep is a most heinous crime,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. “We will use every tool, every technique and every partner to bring the killer to justice.”

Another homeless man’s body was found on Sunday. NYPD officials said the man suffered a possible gunshot wound to the lower body. They said the man’s death may have been connected to Saturday’s shootings.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).