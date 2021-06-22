NEW YORK — Mayor de Blasio and the NYPD announced an increase in Crime Stoppers tip rewards as New York City sees a surge in gun violence and crime.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers reward has increased from $2,500 to $3,500, Mayor de Blasio announced Monday.

“$3,500 is real money, to say the least, For so many New York City families, that would make a big difference,” the mayor said, “Here’s the opportunity to keep people safe, to help us solve a crime, to protect the whole community, and also be rewarded for it in a very, very meaningful way.”

Though the $3,500 reward increase was announced on Monday, NYPD had already offered a $3,500 Crime Stoppers reward in several cases earlier this month.

People have been encouraged to come forward and contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers if they witness a crime or have information regarding one. Offering rewards provides encouragement and incentives.

More than 5,600 crimes have been solved with tips called in to the Crime Stoppers hotline, 800-577-TIPS.

NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison emphasized how important Crime Stoppers are to solving crimes.

“It helps our investigators get leads into some of their cases which helps solve cases, which helps bring people to justice, which helps make New York City safe,” he said.

Overall crime rates rose in New York City in May compared to the same period in 2020, police said.

Crime Stoppers started in 1983 and has paid out more than $2.7 million in regards, according to Harrison.

More than 3,500 of the tips offered have led to arrests and indictments on many cases.

Among the cases that were solved with the help of Crime Stoppers was the murder and sexual abuse of a 92-year-old woman in Queens in 2020 and an arrest made in a gang-related shooting in Brownsville, Brooklyn during an Old Timer’s Day event in 2019.

