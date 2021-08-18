NEW YORK — NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Wednesday teased that details of another gang takedown would be coming by the end of the week.

“People were woken up this morning and surprised to know that their time on the street is coming to an end,” Shea said in his bi-weekly interview with PIX11’s Dan Mannarino.

The update comes after another bloody weekend of shootings across the city left dozens wounded.

NYC gun violence

Despite a seemingly ongoing surge in gun violence, Shea believes that by the end of the month, August will be the third month in a row where overall shootings are down compared to the same period last year.

“You’re going to hear more about a gang takedown as we end this week,” the commissioner said of the NYPD’s overall efforts to curb shootings and violent crime. “Whether it’s deployment of uniformed resources, investigations on individual incidents, or the larger picture of gang takedowns, it’s all kinda coming together,” he added.

Working with incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul

Shea has told us in the past he believes a big part of curbing gun violence and crime is changing certain laws.

With current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul soon taking over as governor, Shea said he has not yet spoken with her, but plans to reach out.

“I expect that we’ll have a great working relationship,” he said. “I look forward to…having that discussion, frankly. That’s the discussion I think that more people need to have across this state; How do we make small fixes to really improve quality of life and public safety across the state.”

ATV and dirt bike crackdown

Shea said he believes the rise in dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets started back in 2020 at the height of the pandemic “when the city was locked down and streets weren’t normal.”

The commissioner also said he thinks the issues with the vehicles was worse last year than now.

Shea said the NYPD has taken about 1,700 of these vehicles off the street so far in 2021.

Chaos in Afghanistan and NYC security

Shea confirmed there were no current specific threats to New York City after the Taliban swept in and took control in Afghanistan as U.S. forces exited the country.

The commissioner said the NYPD’s intelligence bureau and counter terrorism assets here and abroad were working closely with partners at both the state and federal level.