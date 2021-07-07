NEW YORK — A day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared gun violence a disaster emergency in New York, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said he was “glad” the governor put it on the forefront of issues the city is facing.

“You’ve got to get uncomfortable here,” Shea said, “I think the uncomfortable conversation for a lot of people is we have to address that law that was passed in 2019,” referencing bail reform.

“As uncomfortable it is to go back and take a hard look at the implications of the bail reform, it’s more uncomfortable for the people dealing with the aftermath,” Shea told the PIX11 Morning News.

The police commissioner also said it’s not just Cuomo who has to take a look at it, it’s everyone from prosecutors to elected officials to police.

If the law doesn’t change, “New Yorkers are going to suffer,” Shea said.

Just hours before the governor declared the disaster emergency, Shea and Mayor Bill de Blasio discussed the decrease in shooting incidents and murders in NYC for the month of June compared to last year’s data.

Despite the decrease, Shea said “We still have far too many innocent victims being shot” and the NYPD continues to work around the clock to stop the violence.

As the NYPD continues to tackle violence across the boroughs, he said many communities have asked for more enforcement, but acknowledged it’s “a balancing act” as other communities may be looking at other alternatives to an added police presence.

Shea has served as police commissioner for the NYPD since 2019, but will he stay in the position as a new mayor is elected?

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams won the Democratic nomination in the city’s mayoral race and faces Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Shea has not had personal conversations with Adams, but wishes success to whoever the new mayor will be.

When a new mayor comes in, they usually change administrations. Is there a future for Shea in the NYPD?

He said he still takes everything day by day, but plans to stay as commissioner until January.

There has been a lot of rumors and talk of someone within Shea’s administration poised to replace him, including NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes and NYPD Commander Judith Harrison.

“Whoever the new mayor picks to be commissioner, should we go down that route, there is a healthy group of people — men and women — in this agency that New York City should be confident about. I have no doubt about that,” he said.