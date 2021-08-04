NEW YORK — The NYPD is hoping a $10,000 reward will help them track down the suspects involved in the Queens weekend shooting that injured 10 people.

Officers continue to patrol the streets of Corona to prevent any retaliation attacks. This, as a crackdown on gang activity leaders to eight suspects arrested in the Bronx and Manhattan.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea spoke with PIX11 News about the gang crackdown, if the NYPD is working on any investigations into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, gun violence across the five boroughs and whether or not the NYPD will assist in enforcing vaccinations in city establishments.

Cuomo investigation findings

Shea said there are currently no open investigations into sexual harassment allegations on Gov. Cuomo and no police reports have been filed on them.

Shootings in NYC

“One shooting is one too many,” according to the police commissioner.

During the months of June and July, the NYPD has been striking the violence down and resources are coming back, Shea said.

However, more help is needed.

The NYPD finished last year the most gun arrests in the city, and this year, the numbers are up 44% on that, Shea added.

“The work is there. We need the backlog.”

When asked if the NYPD would consider a return to its gang units, Shea said the force has more individuals currently arresting gangs.

“We are focused on guns. We are focused on violence,” he said.

Corona, Queens shooting

How close is the NYPD to making arrests and are there any worries over retaliation attacks?

Shea said a gun arrest was made Tuesday with the deployment.

Without giving too much details, the police commissioner said he’s been briefed everyday since the shooting and steady progress is being made.

DA Eric Gonzalez released documents highlighting police misconduct

What is being done?

Shea said the more information put out, the better.

“I think the people need to have trust in the police department, and I think that when you start putting information out, it’s going to be done responsibly,” he said.

When you look at the whole body of work, you see amazing work, according to the commissioner.

“The men and women of this police department are the best in this nation,” he said.

Police officer excessive force on subway

A video has made rounds online showing a transit police officer using excessive force.

Should the officer, who allegedly has a history of misconduct, be placed on modified duty?

Shea said the Internal Affairs Bureau is reviewing the incident and no inclinations should be made.

Many people have been stopped for jumping turnstiles, according to Shea. Typically, most people take a summons and that’s it.

However, there are a few that get physical.

“The message here is comply,” Shea said.

Mask mandates and vaccine

Have there been talks on who will enforce vaccination proof?

There are currently no talks with the NYPD about officers enforcing vaccination proof, the police commissioner said. “It would be my desire that we are not part of it.”

There’s probably better ways to handle that than having the NYPD do so, he added.

How many NYPD members have been vaccinated? Shea said about 45% of the force has been vaccinated, but he wants to see it at 100%.

“We constantly are pushing it,” She said.

Shea said there has been so much misinformation regarding the vaccine that people remain hesitant.

“We’ve lost too many people,” he said.

About 60 to 70 NYPD members were hospitalized with COVID and all were unvaccinated.