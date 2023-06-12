NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell is stepping down, PIX11 News has confirmed.

Sewell was the first woman and third Black commissioner to serve with the NYPD.

At an event introducing Sewell in December 2021, New York City Mayor Eric Adams pointed out that women in law enforcement are often left “sitting on the bench, never allowed to get in the game. That is stopping today.”

Adams said he conducted a nationwide search and that it was essential to find someone who was qualified and had the experience but also had emotional intelligence.

“To all the little girls within the sound of my voice, there is nothing you can’t do and no one you can’t become,” Sewell said at her introduction event.

Sewell replaced NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

PIX11 News reached out to Adams’ office for a statement.

I want to thank Police Commissioner Sewell for her devotion over the last 18 months and her steadfast leadership. Her efforts played a leading role in this administration’s tireless work to make New York City safer. When we came into office, crime was trending upwards, and thanks to the brave men and women of the NYPD, most of the major crime categories are now down. The commissioner worked nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week for a year and a half, and we are all grateful for her service. New Yorkers owe her a debt of gratitude. Mayor Eric Adams

