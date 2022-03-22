NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a rough start to the year, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell got an earful from New Yorkers at a community meeting on Monday night.

She hosted a townhall in Brownsville. About 150 residents showed up to share their safety concerns. Sewell said she plans to move about communities in New York so she can listen and take action.

“We got to listen to their concerns and we let them know we are here for them and want to service them properly,” she said.

Residents said they need help as gun violence plagues the city. Over the weekend, more than two dozen people were shot. Police said seven more people, including a 7-year-old girl, were hit by bullets on Monday.

Community members said just meeting with the commissioner gave them hope. They said it’s just a first step though. Some residents said Sewell faces an uphill battle when it comes to getting community members to trust officers.