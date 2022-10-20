NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s an NYPD Q&A.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell will answer questions from city residents on the department’s Instagram page through a new “Ask the PC” initiative announced Thursday.

The department hopes that the weekly segment will spur productive dialogue between the top cop and everyday New Yorkers about policing and public safety.

“New Yorkers are passionate, inquisitive, and they are our greatest partners in ensuring community safety,” said Sewell in a prepared statement announcing the initiative. “They deserve answers to any number of questions that arise, and I embrace this new opportunity to connect with them. Nothing is more fundamentally human than speaking to one another and sharing ideas.”

Those interested in participating can immediately submit questions for Sewell to the department’s Instagram account, @NYPD, with the commissioner providing video responses on a weekly basis, the department said.