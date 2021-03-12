NYPD commissioner recognizes dep’t history of mistreating people of color

NEW YORK — NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea apologized Thursday for what he describes as past racist practices by the department and is working to change for the better.

“We must acknowledge the NYPD’s historical role in the mistreatment of communities of color,” he said. “I am sorry.”

During a Black History Month event in Harlem, Shea admitted the department has played a role in struggling to build relationships within Black communities, especially after the death of George Floyd.

Floyd’s death opened old wounds of racist police tactics including stop-and-frisk.

Deputy Commander of Community Partnerships Chauncey Parker said Shea’s mission is to lead the department in the right direction.

After the apology, Rev. Al Sharpton said he wants to see what’s next, that the apology was good but questions if the department will follow though and make real changes.

Commissioner Shea is also meeting with Eric Garner’s mother, George Floyd’s brother as well as community leaders and clergy members in hopes to keep a dialogue going and build a relationship.