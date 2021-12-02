NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea leaving New York’s police force by year’s end: sources

NEW YORK — The NYPD’s top cop is on his way out.

Commissioner Dermot Shea along with First Deputy Commissioner Ben Tucker put in their retirement papers, two high-ranking sources confirmed to PIX11 News. They’ll be stepping down by the end of the year.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who takes office on Jan. 1, 2022, has said he plans to give the commissioner position to a woman.

“I have confidence in Eric,” Shea previously told PIX11. “I think he cares deeply about this city, as we all do.”

Shea emphasized that he thinks Adams will pick a great commissioner.

“They have the best, hands down, police department in the world here to work with,” the commissioner said. “I’m sure he’ll make a great decision. A lot is riding on it.”

Adams has not yet shared a specific name for the person he intends to select as the NYPD’s next commissioner.

Shea stepped into the role after the resignation of James O’Neill. He started out with the NYPD in 1991 as beat cop in the South Bronx.

Tucker was appointed to his role in 2014.

PIX11 News has reached out to the NYPD for additional details.