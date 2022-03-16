NEW YORK (PIX11) — Subway riders may soon see some high-ranking police officers patrolling underground.

Mayor Eric Adams directed dozens of uniformed police chiefs to keep a close eye on the trains, according to a New York Post report. They’ll be split into pairs and work eight-hour shifts — all in an effort to crack down on crime on the rails. The move comes after a recent string of violence.

However, some police officials don’t think that using NYPD chiefs is the best way to handle the crackdown on subway crime. Chris Monahan, president of the NYPD Captains Endowment Association union, told PIX11 News on Wednesday they should be focusing on community crime instead.

“Using NYPD executives seems to be the wrong approach in handling the situation in the subway. They would be better served in their communities to tackle crime and quality of life issues. The NYPD has enough resources to address the current problems,” Monahan said in the emailed statement. “More emphasis should be focused on the elected officials who have decided not to prosecute violent criminals, changed laws that allow felons to go free, and decriminalized minor offenses that have kept subway ridership safe for years.”

Most recently, police were investigating an unprovoked slashing Tuesday evening at the West 168th Street subway station in Manhattan. Police said the suspect attacked a 27-year-old man in the face while he was waiting for a No. 1 train. The victim was expected to be OK, and police were searching for the suspect.

Police also said a 29-year-old woman slashed a 36-year-old on the left underarm on a northbound E train at the World Trade Center station. The woman was taken into custody and charges were pending.

Statistics showed a 475% increase in grand larcenies in the subway system during the last week of February, with 23 reported crimes compared to four cases the same week last year. Police also issued more than 1,500 tickets for rule violations.

Adams said last week it will take time for riders to see improvements under his transit safety plan.

“What I’m saying to New Yorkers, we are not going to have generational failures anymore, it will start on this administration and I’m taking full responsibility on having a safe subway system because I’m a user of the subway system,” he said.

Part of the plan is to provide more mental health resources and outreach teams to homeless individuals living underground, as NYPD officers are expected to work around the clock to keep passengers safer.